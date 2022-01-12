IND vs SA: Virat Kohli breaks THIS Rahul Dravid record in third Test

Indian Test captain Virat Kohli showed his class on the opening day of the third Test against South Africa. Many are hailing his 79 against South Africa in the first innings of the Cape Town Test as among his best knock in last two years.

Kohli took his time to settle in and completed the fifty in 157 balls, his second slowest half-century in Test cricket.

Had Kohli got someone to stay with him for long, he could have gone past 100 as well, ending the long wait for 71st international century.

With batters losing their wickets at the other end, Kohli had opt to play aggressively and in the process, lost his wicket.

India bundled out for 223 and Proteas have scored 17 runs after losing their captain still stumps on Day 1.

Kohli's crafty innings was the only high point for India on Day 1. His 79 also helped him go past India head coach Rahul Dravid's record.

Dravid has scored 624 runs South Africa and was the second highest run-getter in this country for India. Kohli was 14 runs shy of breaking this record when he came out to bat and surpassed Dravid easily with his 79.

Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar is at the top of the list with 1161 runs from 15 Tests.

