India vs SA 3rd Test, Day 2 Weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on second day of Cape Town Test?

The third and last Test match between India and South Africa is hanging in balance after the end of the opening day's play.

India were bowled out for 223 in the first innings and South Africa has lost one wicket in form of their captain Dean Elgar at stumps on Day 1. They trail by 206 runs.

Indian batters displayed another poor performance with bat as only captain Virat Kohli showed fight and hunger to make runs and stay there for a long time.

Kohli played a patient knock and in the process scored his second slowest fifty in Tests, coming off 157 balls.

He could not complete his 71st international ton as he ran out of partners at the other end and eventually had to play big shots to score as many as he could. That plan led to his dismissal and he returned to the dressing room, 29 runs short of his hundred. Not to forget, Kohli has not scored any international century in more than two years. The wait for the elusive ton prolongs.

Throughout Day 1 there was a cloud cover over Newlands stadium. However, there was no rain.

Day 2 is expected to be mostly sunny too. From 1 pm to 4 pm though there will be some clouds floating around in Cape Town, as per Accuweather app.

Expect a close contest between bat and ball on Day 2 as India look to pick remaining nine wickets.

The match resumes at 1.30 pm IST.