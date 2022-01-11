हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IND vs SA 2021 3rd Test Match Day 1 Highlights: SA 17/1 at stumps in reply to India's 223 all out

Check highlights from Day 1 of IND vs SA 3rd Test being played at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday (January 11).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 11, 2022 - 21:48
Virat Kohli's Team India will take on South Africa in the 3rd Test at Newlands in Cape Town. (Source: Twitter)

South Africa were 17 for one at stumps in reply to India's first innings total of 223 all out on the opening day of the series-deciding third Test on Tuesday.

Opener Aiden Markram and night-watchman Keshav Maharaj were batting on 8 and 6, respectively, at the close of play. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed the home team skipper Dean Elgar (3) cheaply after the Indian innings ended in 77.3 overs.

Batting first, India's returning captain Virat Kohli top-scored for the visitors with a 79 off 201 balls, hitting 12 boundaries and a six in the process.

Playing in his 50th Test, Rabada finished with impressive figures of 4/73, while Marco Jansen snared 3/55.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 223 all out in 77.3 overs. (Cheteshwar Pujara 43, Virat Kohli 79; Kagiso Rabada 4/73). South Africa 1st innings: 17/1 in 8 overs.

11 January 2022, 20:30 PM

India bowled out for 223

Rabada bagged 4 wickets, while Jansen took 3 wickets as South Africa bowled out India for 223. On the other hand, Kohli was the top scorer for the visitors having hit 79 runs.

11 January 2022, 20:18 PM

Kohli departs

Virat Kohli will have to wait for his 71st century as he departs for 79 after edging it to the wicket-keeper off Rabada's delivery. Kohli c Verreynne b Rabada 79(201) [4s-12 6s-1]

11 January 2022, 18:24 PM

India lose 4 quick wickets

India have lost 4 quick wickets of Pant, Ashwin, Shardul and Bumrah as they are now eight down. However, Kohli is still going strong on the other end having completed his fifty.

11 January 2022, 17:34 PM

Rahane goes back cheaply

Ajinkya Rahane failed to spend much time in the middle as he departs cheaply after being caught behind off Rabada's delivery. India four down. Rahane c Verreynne b Rabada 9(12) [4s-2]

11 January 2022, 17:04 PM

Pujara departs

Cheteshwar Pujara missed the half-century mark by 7 runs as he departed after scoring 43. The batter got caught behind after edging Jansen's delivery. India are now three down. Pujara c Verreynne b Marco Jansen 43(77) [4s-7] 

11 January 2022, 15:58 PM

India 75/2 at Lunch

Captain Virat Kohli and experienced number three Cheteshwar Pujara steered India to 75 for two at lunch after an even opening session on the first day of the third and final test against South Africa at Newlands on Tuesday. The pair have put on an unbeaten 42 for the third wicket with Pujara to resume on 26 and Kohli on 15, after the home side had picked up early wickets of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.

 

11 January 2022, 14:46 PM

Double blow for India

Mayank Agarwal walks back for 15, edges Kagiso Rabada to 2nd slip. India are 33/2 in 13th over.

11 January 2022, 14:28 PM

KL Rahul GONE!

Duanne Olivier gets the early breakthrough for South Africa. KL Rahul gets thin edge to keeper. India are 31/1 in 12th over.

11 January 2022, 14:20 PM

India off to a flyer

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have smashes two fours in that Kagiso Rabada over. India are 29/0 in 7 overs.

11 January 2022, 14:12 PM

Mayank Agarwal gets first four

Mayank Agarwal get first four of Indian innings, clips Lungi Ngidi past mid-on for four. India are 15/0 in 5 overs.

11 January 2022, 14:05 PM

DROPPED!

Luck is Mayank Agarwal's side as Keegan Petersen drops him in slips off Kagiso Rabada with the opener on 2. India are 9/0 in 3 overs. 

11 January 2022, 13:40 PM

India open account

Team India have opened their account, first over includes 4 byes from Kagiso Rabada. India are 6/0 after 1st over.

11 January 2022, 13:38 PM

India make two changes

Team India have 2 changes in their playing XI, Virat Kohli replaces Hanuma Vihari while Umesh Yadav replaces Mohammed Siraj. No changes for South Africa.

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

South Africa Playing XI: Dean Elgar (capt), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi

11 January 2022, 13:30 PM

Virat Kohli wins toss, India bat

Virat Kohli has won the toss and Team India will BAT first.

11 January 2022, 13:19 PM

We are just minutes away from the toss for the 3rd Test in Cape Town.

11 January 2022, 13:19 PM

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day 1 of 3rd Test between India and South Africa in Newlands, Cape Town.

