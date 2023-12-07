WATCH: 'Welcome To South Africa', Team India Lands In Rainbow Nation For A Long Tour Which Starts With T20Is On December 10

The Indian men's cricket team have reached South Africa for the month-long tour that starts on December 10 with T20Is. The Men in Blue just finished the five-match T20I series which they won 4-1 over Australia. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, Team India will battle out vs Proteas Men in 3 T20Is followed by same number of ODI matches. India also play 2 Test matches starting December 26.

BCCI shared the video of team's arrival in South Africa with the caption: "South Africa bound. Team India are here." The players looked fresh and hungry to win the series upon their arrival. They received a heartwarming welcome at the airport as well as the hotel they are staying.

Watch India's arrival in South Africa video below:

India will play 1st T20I vs South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban on December 10 followed by second match in Gqeberha. The series concludes in Johannesburg on December 14. The ODIs begin on December 17 with first match at Jo'burg. The bandwagon moves to Gqeberha on December 19 and third match is at Paarl. The first Test will be played at Centurion from December 26 to 30 while the second Test starts on January 3.

In the new video, Suryakumar Yadav announces his team's arrival in South Africa at the end. Surya has been on the run for a long time now. He has been travelling with the team since the Asia Cup 2023 which was held in August and September. Surya played World Cup for India as well and then led India in the five-match T20I series vs Australia at home.

SKY started off his captaincy career on a bright note, helping India register a 4-1 win over Aussies. The focus now shifts to the South Africa series. In absence of Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma, Surya has done a commendable job but he knows that he will be judged as the leader in the upcoming T20Is.

Ravi Bishnoi is also a part of the Team India squad. He picked 9 wickets in the 5 matches vs Australia to finish as the Player of the Series. Bishnoi has toppled Rashid Khan in the ICC T20I Bowling Rankings to become the World No 1 bowler. It will be interesting to see how Bishnoi does in the overseas conditions. Other Indian players to watch out for will be Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Arshdeep Singh.