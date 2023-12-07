Another onfield spat has taken place which involves former India batter Gautam Gambir. This time it took place in the Eliminator clash of the Legends League Cricket (LLC 2023) between India Gujarat Giants and India Capitals on Wednesday night in Surat. The feud happened between former teammates Sreesanth and Gambhir. Sreesanth played for Giants while Gambhir is captain of Capitals. Sreesanth was so angry with the alleged bad behaviour of Gambhir that he posted a video to slam him.

How did the spat take place?

In the second innings, Capitals captain Gambhir hit Sreesanth for some boundaries. Sreesanth appeared to have passed some words to Gambhir in frustration. Gambhir, in return, gave a death stare to the pacer. It did not stop there. A fan recorded a video from the stands after one of the Capitals batter departed and in the break, Gambhir and Sreesanth exchanged words again.

Watch the spat between Gambhir and Sreesanth below:

After the match ended with Capitals beating Giants to book a place in Qualifier 2, Sreesanth released a video on his Instagram page, accusing Gambhir of saying some derogatory things to him.

"I just wanted to clear some air about what happened with Mr fighter, who fights with all his collagues for no reason whatsoever. He does not even respect his own senior players including Viru bhai (Virender Sehwag) and a lot of people. That is exactly what happened. Without any provocation, he kept on calling me something which is very rude. It should have been never said by Mr Gautam Gambhir," Sreesanth can be heard saying in the video.

The former India pacer was accused of spot fixing an IPL match and was subsequently banned from playing any form of cricket. However, Court lifted the ban some years ago and Sreesanth has been playing different leagues since then.

Sreesanth said that he will reveal what exactly Gambhir said to him during the match, adding that the words have hurt him and his family.

"I am not at all at fault. Sooner or later, you will get to know the words which he used and the things he said on the cricket field is not acceptable.

"I have gone through a lot along with my family and state. I have fought that battle alone with your support. Now, people want to down me for no reason. He said things which he should not have said," said Sreesanth.

The fast bowler continued his attack on Gambhir by saying that he does not respect his seniors as well as colleagues. Sreesanth said that there is no point of representing a team if you do not respect your own teammates.

Huge allegations on Gautam Gambhir by Sreesanth_ Shame on you Gautam Gambhir_ Sreesanth exposed Gambhir #LegendsLeagueCricket pic.twitter.com/SR7beI64LC December 7, 2023

"What's the point of representing people if you do not respect your own colleagues. During broadcast when he is asked about Virat (Kohli), he never speaks, he speaks about something else. I don't want to go further ind detail. I just want to say I am very hurt. My family is hurt. I have not used ay bad word," said Sreesanth.

Gambhir has not reacted to the comments made by Sreesanth wherein he has put big accusations on the cricketer. Gambhir and Sreesanth were India teammates at the 2007 T20 World Cup and ODI World Cup 2011.