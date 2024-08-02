IND vs SL 1st ODI 2024 Colombo Weather Report: Will Rain Disrupt Rohit And Virat’s Return?

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to return in India colors for the first time since the T20 World Cup as the ODI series against Sri Lanka begins today. India, having achieved a clean sweep in the T20I series, will be looking to replicate that success in the ODI leg. The series will feature all three matches at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

As Team India gears up for this series, their focus will be on fine-tuning their playing XI with an eye on the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled for February next year. The squad will need to iron out any issues before then. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, led by Charith Asalanka, will be eager to regain their winning form after suffering three consecutive losses in the T20I series.

IND vs SL 1st ODI 2024: Weather Report

Weather conditions could potentially impact the first ODI. According to Accuweather, Colombo is expected to experience temperatures ranging from 27 to 31 degrees Celsius today. However, there is a significant chance of rain, with a 78% probability during the day and an 88% chance during the night. This suggests that rain could play a significant role in affecting the match.

The series against Sri Lanka is critical for India as it is one of their last 50-over series before the Champions Trophy 2025. The team will next play an ODI series against England in January before moving on to their next ICC tournament.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be playing under new head coach Gautam Gambhir for the first time in this series. This series also marks the return of Shreyas Iyer to the squad following the non-renewal of his BCCI central contract. Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for this series, while Hardik Pandya has opted out due to personal reasons.

IND vs SL ODI: Predicted XI

For the first ODI, the predicted XI includes Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, and either Shivam Dube or Riyan Parag. The bowling lineup is expected to feature Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, and Harshit Rana. The final composition of the XI may depend on Gambhir’s decision whether to stick with Riyan Parag or bring Shivam Dube back into the fold.