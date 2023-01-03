topStoriesenglish
He is not Don Bradman: Sanju Samson's fans back India wicket-keeper even after failing in first T20I against Sri Lanka

Sanju was unlucky not just with the bat but on the field as well as he dropped a simple catch in the first over of the chae on the bowling of captain Hardik Pandya.

Last Updated: Jan 03, 2023

India wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson, who has fans all around the world, finally got an opportunity to play to make comeback in Team India in the 1st T20I of the three-match T20I series at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday. However, he could not make the most of the opportunity as he could only score seven runs with a lucky drop in the same over where he got out. Sanju was unlucky not just with the bat but on the field as well as he dropped a simple catch in the first over of the chae on the bowling of captain Hardik Pandya.

Here is how fans reacted to Sanju's poor show -

Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel came together to raise a quick-fire unbeaten half-century partnership in fine rearguard action as India managed to reach 162/5 in 20 overs. Hooda hammered 41 not out off 23 deliveries, hitting one boundary and four sixes while Patel struck 31 not out off 20 balls (three fours and one six) as India recovered from a precarious 94/5 in the 15th over to a decent total. Opener Ishan Kishan (37) and skipper Hardik Pandya (29) had earlier raised 31 runs for the fourth wicket to pull India away from 46/3 before Hooda and Patel scripted another rescue act. The Sri Lankan bowlers came up with a disciplined effort with five of them claiming one wicket apiece.

