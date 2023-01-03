He is not Don Bradman: Sanju Samson's fans back India wicket-keeper even after failing in first T20I against Sri Lanka
Sanju was unlucky not just with the bat but on the field as well as he dropped a simple catch in the first over of the chae on the bowling of captain Hardik Pandya.
Trending Photos
India wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson, who has fans all around the world, finally got an opportunity to play to make comeback in Team India in the 1st T20I of the three-match T20I series at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday. However, he could not make the most of the opportunity as he could only score seven runs with a lucky drop in the same over where he got out. Sanju was unlucky not just with the bat but on the field as well as he dropped a simple catch in the first over of the chae on the bowling of captain Hardik Pandya.
Also Read: Sara Ali Khan trends as Shubman Gill makes his T20I debut; Shivam Mavi becomes 100th T20I player for India - Check
Here is how fans reacted to Sanju's poor show -
#INDvsSL Hope now all appreciate the selection committee? Sanju ommission justified! — Soma (@Visalmama) January 3, 2023
Sanju Bhai sirf PR team rakhne se selection nahi hota _. Run bhi banane hotey hai. — Zerir (@Zerir_) January 3, 2023
Bhot Jaldi mein the Sanju Bhai Sayad kuch Aur kaam hoga pic.twitter.com/LvFvZX7cMu — Kaafir______ (@kashyap002) January 3, 2023
The #Lions spinner does his job and takes the big wicket of @IamSanjuSamson. __
It's now time for the skipper @hardikpandya7 to step up and deliver. _
__: 47/3 (6.5 overs)
Sanju Samson:5 (6)#INDvsSL #IND #TeamIndia #SL #T20I #ICC pic.twitter.com/1x5MJELADO — SBOTOP India (@sbotopin) January 3, 2023
Sanju Samson _ — Komal_ (@KomalVT) January 3, 2023
Sanju Samson _ — Komal_ (@KomalVT) January 3, 2023
Is the pressure of proving the spot is still running in the mind of Sanju? #SanjuSamson #indvsl #slvind #indvssl #slvsind pic.twitter.com/pTXuHH85mO — India Fantasy (@india_fantasy) January 3, 2023
where is shubman gill, SKY and Sanju#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/VLIyBL5tQK — Jai Upadhyay (@jay_upadhyay14) January 3, 2023
Sanju coming in and going back pic.twitter.com/LLvdAIzb4R — September (@Septemberhere01) January 3, 2023
Sanju Samson Is Out __
.#SanjuSamson #RvcjTelugu pic.twitter.com/8aOG5mwL7p— RVCJ Telugu (@rvcj_telugu) January 3, 2023
Sanju fans twitter se bhaagte hue- pic.twitter.com/ptUGvu0r5d — Muhammad Arun Singh Anthony (@ArunTuThikHoGya) January 3, 2023
Sanju Samson_ pic.twitter.com/dGEK6z589f — Pulkit____ (@pulkit5Dx) January 3, 2023
Unpopular opinion- If you got chance dont be sanju samson_
.
.#SanjuSamson #INDvsSL #indiavssrilanka pic.twitter.com/Aq66Rzyu7F — Pareshan Aatma (@pareshan_aatmaa) January 3, 2023
Sanju Samson _ pic.twitter.com/5Z0D9isvVc— Savage (@arcomedys) January 3, 2023
Rey Sanju kerala fans itu randra osari_#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/6kSPm4ndLI — HA_D_R_ (@Tarakohli_) January 3, 2023
Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel came together to raise a quick-fire unbeaten half-century partnership in fine rearguard action as India managed to reach 162/5 in 20 overs. Hooda hammered 41 not out off 23 deliveries, hitting one boundary and four sixes while Patel struck 31 not out off 20 balls (three fours and one six) as India recovered from a precarious 94/5 in the 15th over to a decent total. Opener Ishan Kishan (37) and skipper Hardik Pandya (29) had earlier raised 31 runs for the fourth wicket to pull India away from 46/3 before Hooda and Patel scripted another rescue act. The Sri Lankan bowlers came up with a disciplined effort with five of them claiming one wicket apiece.
Live Tv
More Stories