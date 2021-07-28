IND vs SL 2nd T20I: Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana & Chetan Sakariya react after getting maiden T20I cap – WATCH

The Indian cricket team was on Wednesday (July 28) forced to field only four specialist batsmen as well as a wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson in the second T20 International against Sri Lanka after Covid-stricken Krunal Pandya and eight of his close contacts were left out of the squad.

Owing to the situation, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana Rana, and Chetan Sakariya were handed their T20I debut.

Here’s how the four players reacted on getting their maiden T20I cap:

Four players - Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chetan Sakariya and Nitish Rana - make their T20I debut for India in the second #SLvIND match pic.twitter.com/7zlCJkLLaL — ICC (@ICC) July 28, 2021

Also, it is worth mentioning that now Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener Padikkal and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) top-order batsman Gaikwad will enter the IPL 2022 mega auctions as capped players. It will interesting to see if their respective teams retain the two batsmen as each franchise can retain three capped Indian players through RTMs and retentions total.

Talking about India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I, Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and eight Indian players -- Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Manish Pandey, Ishan Kishan, and K Gowtham were identified as close contacts and hence they have been ruled out the second and third T20Is.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the second T20I in Colombo.

India defeated Sri Lanka by 38 runs in the first T20I on Sunday. As a result, the visitors took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series and will look to seal the series by winning today's game.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w), Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka(c), Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera