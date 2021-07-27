IND vs SL 2nd T20I: Krunal Pandya tests COVID-19 positive, match postponed

The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka which was scheduled to be played on Tuesday (July 27) in Colombo has been postponed after Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19. The match will now take place on Wednesday (July 27) if the rest of the team members test negative.

"The second T20I between Sri Lanka and India originally scheduled to be played on July 27 has been pushed forward by a day and will now take place on Wednesday, July 28," BCCI said in a statement.

"Following the Rapid Antigen Tests conducted ahead of the match on Tuesday morning, Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was found to be positive. The Medical Teams have identified eight members as close contacts. The entire contingent is undergoing RT-PCR tests today to ascertain any further outbreak in the squad," the Indian cricketing body added.

Meanwhile, this puts a question mark on opener Prithvi Shaw as well as Suryakumar Yadav as they were set to travel to England as replacement for the Test series against England. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday informed that the All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav as replacements for the upcoming Test series against England as all-rounder Washington Sundar, batsman Shubman Gill and pacer Avesh Khan have been ruled out of the tour due to injuries.

As per the release, Sundar had taken an injection on his right-hand bowling finger during the three-day practice game against County Select XI. However, his recovery will take longer than expected and he is not bowling-fit. As a result, the spinner has been ruled out of the remainder of the England tour.

Fast bowler Avesh Khan suffered a blow to his left thumb on Day 1 of the warm-up game. He was taken for an X-Ray and the result confirmed a fracture. A specialist was consulted for further management of his injury. He is ruled out of India's Tour of England.

"Opening batsman Shubman Gill sustained a developing stress reaction on his left lower leg (shin) during the World Test Championship final. This was confirmed via an MRI scan. He is ruled out of the tour and has returned back to India," stated BCCI in an official release.