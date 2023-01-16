In the third and final game of the series on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram, Team India trounced Sri Lanka by a score of 317 runs, breaking the previous record for the largest win (by runs) in ODIs. At the Greenfield Stadium, India broke New Zealand's record (a victory by 290 runs) to create stadium history. It wasn't just Rohit Sharma's team that shattered the record; former India opener Gautam Gambhir also did so. Gambhir lit up the internet by jokingly predicting a big win for India, and when his prediction came true, it captured the attention of online users.

Star Sports anchor bow down to Gautam Gambhir - Because Gautam Gambhir predicts India will win this match by 300+ runs and India won by 317 runs. pic.twitter.com/To27F9fetC — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 15, 2023

Big fan of Gautam Gambhir...___ pic.twitter.com/JzSwm9kiWc — Shawstopper (@shawstopper_100) January 15, 2023

Gautam Gambhir reveals the secret of his energy! pic.twitter.com/3S2Ur1CcuU — Cricket Junkie (@JunkieCricket) January 15, 2023

Opting to bat, India posted a mammoth score of 390/5 in 50 overs with Virat Kohli (166 not out) and Shubhman Gill (116) hitting centuries. In response, Sri Lanka's run-chase ended in merely 22 overs, as the side could only reach 73. But something interesting happened in the studio room. In the middle of the Indian inning during a break in the programme, Gautam Gambhir was asked about his prediction for Sri Lanka's score.

Gambhir jokingly said India could win the match by a margin of 300 runs. Following his statement, Gill and Kohli smashed the Sri Lankan bowlers all around the park and helped India set a big score. India then returned to bundle out Sri Lanka for 73 runs and won the match by 317 runs. After the huge win over Sri Lanka, the video of Gambhir went viral on the social media platform Koo App where the programme's anchor bows down in tribute to Gambhir for his prediction.

India clinched the three-match series 3-0, having beaten the islanders by 67 runs in the opening match in Guwahati, and by four wickets in the second game at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Team India will be next seen in action against New Zealand as the two sides meet for a three-match ODI series. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will continue to be a part of the team but K.L Rahul remains absent due to personal commitments. Axar Patel will also miss the series as Shahbaz Ahmed has been named in the squad.