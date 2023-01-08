Axar Patel, a spin all-rounder for India, credited Hardik Pandya for his success in batting, adding that the skipper advises him to play freely and is there to protect as well. Patel put up great performances during the three-match series against Sri Lanka, especially with the bat. A convincing 91-run victory over Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, here, on Saturday, helped India to an impressive 2-1 series victory over Sri Lanka.

Suryakumar's scorching unbeaten century (112 not out off 51 balls) and a collectively dominant bowling performance were the key factors. Due to his 117 runs scored and three wickets taken during the series, Patel, age 28, was named Player of the Series. In the series, he recorded two undefeated knocks, but his significant fifty in the second T20I stands out as being particularly noteworthy.

"Feel happier when the team benefits from my batting (when compared to bowling). Didn't do anything different for this series, just that the captain gave me a lot of confidence in the dugout. He tells me to play freely and tells me that he is there to protect me," said Axar in the post-match presentation.

"We do a lot of planning during team meetings but sometimes things do go wrong and I just focus on doing my plans properly," he added.

Skipper Hardik also praised Axar, saying that he is proud of the all-rounder and his performance will give a lot of confidence to the team.

"I'm really proud of him (Axar), the way he is batting down the order and hitting. This will give a lot of confidence to him and the team as well. My motto in life as captain has been that I'll back my players," said Pandya.

"These are the best T20 cricketers in India and that's why they are here. There is no space for doubting in this format and we're backing the players properly. The way we played in the series was pleasing, we didn't even play 50 per cent of our game in the second game but we still fought well," he added.