Bas Yahi Dekhna Baki Tha...: Fans DISAPPOINTED as Virat Kohli dismissed for DUCK vs Sri Lanka

India heads into the match after a loss to arch-rivals Pakistan in their first Super Four clash. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 08:25 PM IST

Former India captain Virat Kohli, who made a brilliant comeback into the form with two back-to-back fifties in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 against Pakistan and Hong Kong, scored a four-ball duck in Team India's do-or-die contest against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Kohli was clean bowled in the third over of the match by Dilshan Madushanka. Earlier, India lost KL Rahul in the second over of the innings.  Maheesh Theekshana removed the India opener.

As soon as, India lost Virat Kohli cricket fans flooded Twitter with memes - 


India heads into the match after a loss to arch-rivals Pakistan in their first Super Four clash. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be aiming to carry forward the momentum gained after winning against Afghanistan in their first Super Four clash by four wickets. Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka said at the toss that they have opted to bowl first seeing the record on the pitch.

"We will bowl first because of the record here. All the last three games have been chased down here. The approach has been outstanding by our batters and we hope to continue the same. The coaching staff and the players have created the environment for the new players to come in and deliver," he said.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said at the toss that there is one change in the team. "The pitch does not change much and it only gets better to bat on. This gives us an opportunity to come out and play freely. This is how the World Cup would be played as well, and we have to make sure that we don't lose too many games. We need to ensure that we are there from the word go. We have to learn a lot when you are defending a score like that. With the dew, we need to learn the lines, the lengths and the boundaries well. The grass is lesser tonight. It looks drier, and we have one change on the basis of the Sri Lankan team: Ashwin comes in for Bishnoi."

Sri Lanka (Playing XI)- Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

India (Playing XI)- KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

