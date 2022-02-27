हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Sri Lanka 2022

IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs Sri Lanka: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the 3rd T20I at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala from 7 PM IST February 27

IND vs SL Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player’s list for 3rd T20I, India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I.

IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs Sri Lanka: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the 3rd T20I at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala from 7 PM IST February 27
Source: Twitter

India are on a roll now with three consecutive T20I series victories since the T20 World Cup 2021, they will face the Sri Lankan side in the 3rd and final game at Dharamsala. Rohit Sharma can be seen testing his bench strength with the series already done and dusted. 

We can expect a number of new faces and changes in the final game of the series with Ishan Kishan not having a good run in the 2nd game and Harshal Patel also failing to impress with the ball.

Shreyas Iyer, in both matches was the most impressive and consistent performer for India. He'll surely look to seal the series with a whitewash against Sri Lanka. He has been in the form of his life and is proving his worth quite nicely.

The Sri Lankan side, on the other hand had, had a better outing in the second game as they managed to post a big score on board. The conditions were tough to defend. Lanka only lacked experience in terms of bowling, India were all over them once their batters got going.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Match Details

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Date & Time: February 27th, 7pm IST onwards

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Dream11 Team

Captain: Sanju Samson

Vice Captain: Dasun Shanaka

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Dinesh Chandimal

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Pathum Nissanka, Shreyas Iyer, Charith Asalanka

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Lahiru Kumara, Mohammed Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi

IND vs SL 3rd T20I Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohammad Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kamil Mishara(wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

