Team India will aim to win the third and last ODI v Sri Lanka and ensure they have made a clean sweep on the neighbours. The onus will be on the Lankans to finish the tour of India on a high. They lose the T20I series after giving a tough fight to Hardik Pandya-led Indian team. But in the ODIs, the Dasun Shanaka-led team has not delivered the goods. Longer the former, more difficult it is to challenge a quality side and it has reflected in the way Sri Lanka have gone about in this ODI series. They will need to step up and raise their game to beat India today.

India have covered almost all their bases in this series. Rohit hit a fifty, Virat Kohli scored a hundred, KL Rahul delivered the goods. Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill may not have been among runs, but they have conistently done good for India over the last couple of series. They should aim to do well today and get back to scoring big runs. India's bowlers have been impressive. Especially the pace department. Umran Malik has shown massive improvement. His pace is his X-factor but the youngster from J&K has bowled the right channels this series. Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami have ensured Jasprit Bumrah's absence is not felt in this series.

One of the remarkable performances has been of left-arm leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who struck three wickets on Friday. He was the game changer who came in and picked up a wicket in just the first over of his spell, breaking a strong partnership. He then continued to push Lankans on back foot with two more wickets and finished with a superb figure. One isn't sure about Yuzvendra Chahal's fitness and it is will be interesting to see whether he plays even if he is 100 percent ready to go, looking at for of Kuldeep.

My Dream11 team for IND vs SL 3rd ODI:

Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (C), Avishka Fernando, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (VC), Axar Patel, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj

India's Predicted playing 11:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli/Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan/KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami/Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Sri Lanka's likely predicted playing 11:

Nuwanidu Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha