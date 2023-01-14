topStoriesenglish
IND VS SL

LIVE Updates | IND VS SL, 3rd ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Rohit Sharma and co eye to whitewash Sri Lanka

India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma's Team India eye to whitewash Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka in the 3rd and final ODI match of the series. Check all the Live Scores and Updates from 3rd ODI here.

Team India and Sri Lanka will once again face other for the 3rd and final ODI of the 3-match series on Sunday (January 15). The Men in Blue have been dominant so far in the first two matches and will aim for a clean sweep against the Dasun Shanaka-led side on Sunday. The Lankan Lions on the other hand would be aiming to win at least one match after already losing the 3-match series against Rohit Sharma's Team India. The superstars of the batting lineup like captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul returned to the squad after Hardik Pandya led a young Indian team in the T20I series against the same opposition.

Virat Kohli scored another century in the first ODI which means he got consecutive tons in the format after scoring one in the ODI series against Bangladesh in December 2022. Rohit scored a fiery 83 with numerous shots which made the fans wonder if 'vintage' Sharma is back. KL Rahul played a gutsy knock in the 2nd ODI when Sri Lanka were knocking the door with wickets falling from the other end. All is going well for coach Rahul Dravid and Team India following their preparation for the ODI World Cup 2023. Check LIVE Score and updates for India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI below.

14 January 2023
16:46 PM

LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Mohammed Shami to be rested?

With the series already under the belt of Team India, fans can expect to see some new faces in the India playing eleven for the 3rd ODI. Arshdeep Singh could get a chance to prove himself in the 50-over format and veteran pacer Shami can be given rest.

15:49 PM

LIVE IND vs SL 3rd ODI Score and updates: Hello!

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match. The Men in Blue have already won the 3-match series. Sri Lanka will look to win atleast one match of the three for pride and confidence.

