trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661235
NewsCricket
ASIA CUP 2023

IND Vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No 10 in Colombo, 3PM IST, September 12

India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No 10 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs SL, India Dream11 Team Player List, Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 10:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IND Vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No 10 in Colombo, 3PM IST, September 12 Team India will take on Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023. (Photo: ANI)

Team India will take on Sri Lanka in fourth match of the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday. India will be on the field for the third day in a row after their last Super 4 match against Pakistan ended on ‘Reserve Day’ on Monday.

Sri Lanka are on a 13-match winning streak – the second-best in the history of ODI cricket after Australia’s 21-game winning run – and will look to take a big step towards qualifying for the Asia Cup 2023 Final on Sunday with a win over India. Rohit Sharma’s side, on the other hand, will look to assure themselves of a berth in Final as well as they are comfortably on top of the Points Table with a massive 228-run win over Pakistan on Monday.


The Indian cricket team will look to make a couple of changes in the Playing 11 to give rest to some players to give them a break from back-to-back matches. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami or Axar Patel could be given an opportunity for the match against Sri Lanka.

Dasun Shanaka’s side will bank on the likes of Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana and in-form Kusal Mendis to keep their winning run going in ODI cricket and at home.

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No. 10 Details

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Date & Time: September 12, 3pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No. 10 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batters: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Sadeera Samarawickrama

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: KL Rahul

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No. 10 Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja/Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami/Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train