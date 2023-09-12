IND Vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No 10 in Colombo, 3PM IST, September 12

Team India will take on Sri Lanka in fourth match of the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday. India will be on the field for the third day in a row after their last Super 4 match against Pakistan ended on ‘Reserve Day’ on Monday.

Sri Lanka are on a 13-match winning streak – the second-best in the history of ODI cricket after Australia’s 21-game winning run – and will look to take a big step towards qualifying for the Asia Cup 2023 Final on Sunday with a win over India. Rohit Sharma’s side, on the other hand, will look to assure themselves of a berth in Final as well as they are comfortably on top of the Points Table with a massive 228-run win over Pakistan on Monday.

The Indian cricket team will look to make a couple of changes in the Playing 11 to give rest to some players to give them a break from back-to-back matches. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami or Axar Patel could be given an opportunity for the match against Sri Lanka.

Dasun Shanaka’s side will bank on the likes of Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana and in-form Kusal Mendis to keep their winning run going in ODI cricket and at home.

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No. 10 Details

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Date & Time: September 12, 3pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No. 10 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batters: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Sadeera Samarawickrama

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: KL Rahul

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No. 10 Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja/Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami/Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana