IND Vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 33 in Mumbai, 2PM IST, November 2

Team India will be facing off against Sri Lanka in match no. 33 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Rohit Sharma’s Indian team will be eyeing a semifinal berth with a seventh consecutive win in the World Cup 2023.

For India, Hardik Pandya remains unavailable with an ankle injury which means Team India may go in with an unchanged side which has defeated New Zealand and England in the last two matches. However, skipper Rohit Sharma kept the option open of playing an extra spinner Ravichandran Ashwin if the team feels the need to do so. Ashwin could come into the side in place of Mohammed Siraj, who has struggled for form in the World Cup 2023 after an outstanding Asia Cup 2023 campaign.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, may look to bring in Dunith Wellalage back into the lineup by replacing Dhananjaya de Silva. Wellalage was impressive in the Asia Cup 2023 match against India in Colombo earlier this year, claiming a five-wicket haul including the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

“Wellalage is a very good young player, we know that, and I think he’s got a very bright future in front of him. But what I’m not going to do is discuss team tactics at this moment in time. Obviously, we’ve got to finalise things before we obviously release that to anyone else,” Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood said on the eve of the match in Mumbai.

India vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 33 Details

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: November 2, 2pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

India vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 33 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendia, Sadeera Samarawickrama

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Angelo Mathews

Bowlers: Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Dilshan Madhushanka

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-captain: Kusal Mendis

India vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 33 Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj/Ravichandran Ashwin

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c, wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dinuth Wellalage/Dhananjaya de Silva, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera