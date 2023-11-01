trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2682982
CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023

LIVE Updates | IND Vs SL ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Rohit Sharma Vs Kusal Mendis

India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Team India will face Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

 

Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL): Team India are ready to face Sri Lanka in match no. 33 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It is the home ground of in-form captain Rohit Sharma and he will surely look to make a mark tomorrow when his side takes on Kusal Mendis-led Sri Lanka in the World Cup clash. Hosts India are the only team unbeaten in this tournament so far and they will look to continue their dominant run.

Sri Lanka's run in the tournament has been inconsistent so far and they need to win matches to keep their qualifications hopes alive. Sri Lanka faced defeat against Afghanistan in their previous match by 7 wickets and 28 balls left after failing to set an impressive target for the opposition.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 33 Of ODI World Cup 2023 India vs Sri Lanka Here.

01 November 2023
22:40 PM

LIVE IND vs SL WC 2023: Star batters

Take a look at the highest century scorers in a single edition of the World Cup below. Quinton de Kock scored his fourth ton of this tournament on Wednesday against New Zealand.

22:11 PM

LIVE India vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 clash taking place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. We will take you through all the key updates from the contest.

