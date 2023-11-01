LIVE Updates | IND Vs SL ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Rohit Sharma Vs Kusal Mendis

Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL): Team India are ready to face Sri Lanka in match no. 33 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It is the home ground of in-form captain Rohit Sharma and he will surely look to make a mark tomorrow when his side takes on Kusal Mendis-led Sri Lanka in the World Cup clash. Hosts India are the only team unbeaten in this tournament so far and they will look to continue their dominant run.

Sri Lanka's run in the tournament has been inconsistent so far and they need to win matches to keep their qualifications hopes alive. Sri Lanka faced defeat against Afghanistan in their previous match by 7 wickets and 28 balls left after failing to set an impressive target for the opposition.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 33 Of ODI World Cup 2023 India vs Sri Lanka Here.