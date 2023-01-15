topStoriesenglish
'GOAT,' Fans go crazy as Virat Kohli smashes 74th career century in India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI

IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Checkout fan reactions as Virat Kohli scores his 74th century for India against Sri Lanka

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 05:32 PM IST

IND vs SL: India's batting sensation Virat Kohli smashed his 74th career and 46th ODI century against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI of the 3-match series setting social media on fire. Fans went crazy on Twitter as this was Kohli's third century in his last four ODI innings. Notably, it's been just 15 days of the new year 2023 and Kohli already has 2 centuries under his belt. As suggested by many of his fans, King Kohli is back to his very best form since the T20 World Cup 2022. Not only this, he did not stop after scoring his hundred as he guided India to a huge total of 390 runs after captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first at the Thiruvananthapuram Stadium.

Kohli smashed 166 runs off 110 balls with 13 fours and 8 sixes, playing shots all over the park. Shubman Gill was another major contributor to India's huge total of 390 as also scored a century today (166 off 97 balls)

Checkout the reactions below...

(More to follow)

