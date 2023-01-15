'GOAT,' Fans go crazy as Virat Kohli smashes 74th career century in India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI

IND vs SL: India's batting sensation Virat Kohli smashed his 74th career and 46th ODI century against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI of the 3-match series setting social media on fire. Fans went crazy on Twitter as this was Kohli's third century in his last four ODI innings. Notably, it's been just 15 days of the new year 2023 and Kohli already has 2 centuries under his belt. As suggested by many of his fans, King Kohli is back to his very best form since the T20 World Cup 2022. Not only this, he did not stop after scoring his hundred as he guided India to a huge total of 390 runs after captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first at the Thiruvananthapuram Stadium.

Kohli smashed 166 runs off 110 balls with 13 fours and 8 sixes, playing shots all over the park. Shubman Gill was another major contributor to India's huge total of 390 as also scored a century today (166 off 97 balls)

Checkout the reactions below...

Virat Kohli the greatest odi batsmen of all time pic.twitter.com/Co4NctJKjK — leishaa (@katyxkohli17) January 15, 2023

Virat Kohli Started the series with and finishing with it too #consistency January 15, 2023

Hundred by King Kohli - his 46th ODI hundred. Vintage Kohli is back and dominating!



What a player. pic.twitter.com/ckJwgtEKgy — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 15, 2023

What a picture - Virat Kohli with a century and the Indian flag flying high in the crowd. pic.twitter.com/yRTBcQ5o8j — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 15, 2023

Virat Kohli has 3 ODI centuries in the last 4 innings.



The King is well and truly back! pic.twitter.com/fqZZ4f3jxx January 15, 2023

(More to follow)