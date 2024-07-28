IND vs SL Live Streaming 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps, Online

Bowlers' marvellous performance in the second half of the second innings guided India to victory over Sri Lanka by 43 runs in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Chasing a mammoth total of 214, the hosts were bundled out for 170 runs in 19.2 overs. With this victory, the Men in Blue lead the three-match series 1-0. The highest scorer for the side was their opener Pathum Nissanka who played a good innings of 79 runs which came on 48 balls and was laced with seven fours and four sixes.

The wicketkeeper-batter, Kushal Mendis also scored crucial 45 runs from just 27 balls with the help of seven fours and a six. No other batter than these two were able to make the mark. (IND-W vs SL-W Live Streaming Asia Cup Final 2024: When And Where To Watch India Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20I Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps, Online)

For India, spinner Riyan Parag was the highest wicket-taker. He took three wickets in his spell of 1.2 overs where he conceded just five runs. Two wickets each were bagged by Arshdeep Singh, and Axar Patel, and one wicket each was taken by Mohammed Siraj, and Ravi Bishnoi in their respective spells. Earlier in the day, Islanders skipper Charith Asalanka won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first match of the series.

Here are the live streaming details of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I:

When is the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?- Date

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will be played on Sunday, July 27.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will begin at 7 pm IST.

Where is the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I going to be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the IND vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live-streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I can be live-streamed on Sonyliv app.

Yashasv Jaiswaland Shubman Gill provided an exceptional start to Men in Blue as both players built a partnership of 74 runs in 35 balls before Gill was sent back to the pavilion on the last bowl of the powerplay after scoring 34 runs in 16 balls with the help of six fours and a six in his innings.

Following Gill's departure, team skipper Suryakumar Yadav came out to bat in the middle along with Jaiswal. The latter was the second one to fall at the score of 74 after scoring 40 runs off 21 balls which came with five fours and two sixes.

After Jaiswal's dismissal, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant came to bat for the visitors. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side touched the 100-run mark in the ninth over as Pant took a single on Wanindu Hasaranga's bowling.

Suryakumar Yadav was the third one to go back to the dressing room after playing a magnificent score of 58 runs from just 26 balls which was laced by eight boundaries and two maximums when the team score was 150. (IND vs SL: Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis Bowls From Both Arms During 1st T20I, Pics Go Viral)

At the score of 176, India lost the fourth wicket when Hardik Pandya (9) was dismissed. The fifth wicket to fell was of Riyan Parag (7) at the score of 192. Rishabh was sent back after scoring 49 runs from 33 balls which included six fours and a six in his innings. India finished the innings at 213runs with the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs.

Matheesha Pathirana was the pick of the vbowlers for Sri Lanka as he snapped four wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 40 runs. One wicket each was taken by Dilshan Madhushanka, Asitha Fernando, and Haseanga in their respective spells.

Brief Score: Sri Lanka 170 all out in 19.2 overs (Pathum Nissanka 79, Kusal Mendis 45, Riyan Parag 3/5) vs India 213/7 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 58, Rishabh Pant 49, Matheesha Pathirana 4/40). (With ANI Inputs)