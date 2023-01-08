IND vs SL ODI Series 2023: Check full schedule, squads, livestreaming details and more about India vs Sri Lanka ODI series

Following the end to an exciting three-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka, all eyes are now on the ODI series. As Team India are set to host the 13th edition of the ICC ODI World Cup in 2023, the focus now shifts to the 50-over format. Full-time skipper Rohit Sharma will return to action to lead his troops against Sri Lanka for a 3-match ODI series against the Lankan Lions. Along with Rohit, big names like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and more will also return to action after missing the T20I series against Sri Lanka. The series will begin on January 10 with the first match set to be played in Guwahati followed by the next two games taking place on January 12 and 15 in Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram, respectively.

Fair to say, Team India did not miss the veteran players so much in their T20I series against Sri Lanka as Hardik Pandya leaded the Men in Blue to win the series 2-1 against the Asian Champions. However, India last played an ODI series against Sri Lanka in July 2021 when Shikhar Dhawan leaded the side to win the away series 2-1 in the island nation.

India vs Sri Lanka 2023 ODI Series Live Streaming Details

Fans can watch the India vs Sri Lanka 2023 ODI series live on Star Sports Network and streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs SL 2023 ODI series schedule

IND vs SL 1st ODI, Guwahati (January 10)

IND vs SL 2nd ODI, Kolkata (January 12)

IND vs SL 3rd ODI, Thiruvananthapuram (January 15)

India vs Sri Lanka 2023 ODI series squads

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka’s ODI squad: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka (c), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Pramod Madushan