Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav smacked his third T20I century at home as he toyed with the Sri Lankan bowling attack in the third and final match of the series on Saturday (January 7). Coming in at no. 4, Surya nicknamed as 'SKY' lit up the sky in Rajkot reaching the 100-run mark in just 45 balls. He was in carnage mode as he smashed 8 maximums and 6 fours during this unbeaten knock of 122. Surya became the first player to hit 3 T20I centuries outside the opening slot. Clearly, Dasun Shanaka and co were taken to the cleaners by the 32-year-old batting sensation of India.

Record Alert #SuryakumarYadav



- 1st t20 hundred in 2023

- sky has 14 fifty & 3 hundred from just 43 innings in T20I.

- Suryakumar Yadav reaches 1500 T20I runs in just 843 balls, the fastest of all players.

- Suryakumar Yadav hits his THIRD T20I ton; only Rohit Sharma has more.

