Suryakumar Yadav becomes first Indian to achieve THIS feat with 3rd T20I century

Suryakumar Yadav has 14 fifties and 3 hundred in his 43 innings in the T20I format for India

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 10:12 PM IST

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav smacked his third T20I century at home as he toyed with the Sri Lankan bowling attack in the third and final match of the series on Saturday (January 7). Coming in at no. 4, Surya nicknamed as 'SKY' lit up the sky in Rajkot reaching the 100-run mark in just 45 balls. He was in carnage mode as he smashed 8 maximums and 6 fours during this unbeaten knock of 122. Surya became the first player to hit 3 T20I centuries outside the opening slot. Clearly, Dasun Shanaka and co were taken to the cleaners by the 32-year-old batting sensation of India.

