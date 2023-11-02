After Sachin Tendulkar's statue was erected at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on November 1, the fans have started to post reactions on the same. Tendulkar being the icon figure that he is has received heartwarming reactions from the fans from all over the country. Many feel that his statue should have come come up a long back. But it is never too late to make corrections and the organisers have done the same.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah, vice-president Rajiv Shukla and Tendulkar's family were present at the stadium when the statue was inaugurated at the stadium. However, many fans spotted an uncanny resemblance between Sachin's face of the statue with Australian batter Steve Smith's face. On a closer look, the statue does look like Smith.

Check how fans trolled the statue here:

Tendulkar shared a note on his X account after the statue was inaugurated at Wankhede, saying that it is dedicated to everyone who played a part in his cricket career. From those early days as a fan, Tendulkar's journey at the Wankhede Stadium was a remarkable one. He evolved from a ball boy during the 1987 World Cup to lifting the 2011 World Cup as the captain of the Indian cricket team. It was at this hallowed ground that he played his last international game, bringing the curtain down on a career that spanned over two decades and broke countless records.

The unveiling of his statue at the Wankhede is not just a personal honor, but a tribute to every non-striker, his cricketing heroes, every teammate, and every colleague who stood by his side throughout his illustrious career. Tendulkar recognizes that without their support and camaraderie, this incredible journey would not have been possible.

In his heartfelt message, Sachin Tendulkar acknowledges the kindness of Wankhede and the game of cricket itself. It's a testament to the passion, dedication, and love that he and millions of fans around the world share for this beautiful sport.

The photograph, capturing a 10-year-old boy's dreams in the North Stand and the culmination of an extraordinary career, tells a story of determination, perseverance, and a deep connection to the game that has left an indelible mark on the world of cricket. Sachin Tendulkar's journey is one that words can't fully capture, but it's a story that will continue to inspire generations of cricket lovers for years to come.