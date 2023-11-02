trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2683244
IND vs SL: Sara Tendulkar In Attendance To Watch Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli In Action At Wankhede

Cricket World Cup 2023: Sara Tendulkar was in attendance during the India vs Sri Lanka clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 04:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sara Tendulkar, daughter of the legendary Indian cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar was in attendance for Team India's clash against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (November 2). Fans couldn't keep after witnessing her in the stands while Indian batters Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli batting in the middle against the Lanka bowlers.

Recently, Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill were spotted together in Mumbai. However, while walking out of the party, the duo avoided from getting clicked together by the paps. For long the rumours of them being with each other have done the rounds on social media. Whenever Shubman performs with the bat or fails, Sara Tendulkar also trends. They are dating or not, nobody knows. (Shubman Gill, Sara Tendulkar Spotted Together At Mumbai Event Amid Dating Rumours, Avoid Getting Clicked Together; WATCH)

Checkout the pictures and reactions here:

Born on October 12, 1997, in Mumbai, India, she is the eldest child of Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar. Despite growing up in the spotlight due to her father's iconic status, Sara has maintained a relatively low public profile. She is known for her elegant and understated demeanor, often seen accompanying her family to various events. Sara Tendulkar has pursued her education and kept her personal life largely private, in contrast to the intense media attention surrounding her father. While there is limited information available about her, she continues to be a respected figure in Indian cricket circles.

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first against Team India at the Wankhede. In-form captain Rohit Sharma fell early for India but Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill steadied India's ship with some brilliant batting.

