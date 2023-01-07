IND vs SL: 'Showing Gill how to play T20 cricket', Fans all praise for Rahul Tripathi after fiery 35 against Sri Lanka

IND vs SL: Fans on social media could not keep calm after Rahul Tripathi toyed with the Sri Lankan bowling attack smacking 35 runs off just 16 balls. The right-hander who was playing his second T20 international match for India, showed great character coming in at number 3 after Ishan Kishan departed early. However, his sensational knock came to an end after hitting Karunaratne for two sixes in the final over of the powerplay.

Fans raised their fingers on Shubman Gill, who played a maiden over after Ishan Kishan's dismissal early in the game and trolled him suggesting that Tripathi is showing him how to play the shorter format of the game. Notably, it took Gill 9 balls to get off the mark.

Checkout the reactions here...

Rahul Tripathi showing Gill the correct way to bat in T20Is. Just try to be a step ahead of the bowler, mentally. #INDvSL — Mayank (@kmayank9) January 7, 2023

Tripathi ne DK jaisa helmet pehna hai and batting bhi waisi kar rha #INDvSL — Sinbad (@SinbadJahazi) January 7, 2023

Gill starting ahead of Tripathi, Rutu and Samson, it's not blaming but it's CRIMINAL @hardikpandya7 January 7, 2023

Tripathi looks like Rahane but has a Chris Gayle mindset...#Intent #INDvSL — Vinay (@Viinay24) January 7, 2023

Rahul tripathi yesssss boi just what the intent and spirit any team needs @rahultripathi ,

Great guy great talent,

keep firing #INDvSL #SLvsIND #rahultripathi — Ashwejkhan (@Ashwejkhan) January 7, 2023

Rahul Tripathi>> Sanju Samson..

It's a shame this guy is debuting so late,has to be my favourite player rn !! — Tarun (@tmb748) January 7, 2023

