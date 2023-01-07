topStoriesenglish
IND vs SL: 'Showing Gill how to play T20 cricket', Fans all praise for Rahul Tripathi after fiery 35 against Sri Lanka

Fans on social media could not keep calm after Rahul Tripathi fired 35 off 16 balls against Sri Lanka in the 3rd T20I

Jan 07, 2023

IND vs SL: Fans on social media could not keep calm after Rahul Tripathi toyed with the Sri Lankan bowling attack smacking 35 runs off just 16 balls. The right-hander who was playing his second T20 international match for India, showed great character coming in at number 3 after Ishan Kishan departed early. However, his sensational knock came to an end after hitting Karunaratne for two sixes in the final over of the powerplay.

Fans raised their fingers on Shubman Gill, who played a maiden over after Ishan Kishan's dismissal early in the game and trolled him suggesting that Tripathi is showing him how to play the shorter format of the game. Notably, it took Gill 9 balls to get off the mark.

Checkout the reactions here...

(More to follow)

