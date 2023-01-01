IND vs SL T20I Series Live Streaming: Full schedule, squads, venues - All you need to know

After a rollercoaster 2022 in which India maintained its supremacy in bilateral assignments but came up short in multination tournaments, the Indian men's cricket team will strive to make a fresh start in 2023 and keep putting up outstanding performances on a regular basis. It is especially important for the squad to finish all the responsibilities and increase their chances of being the fourth straight host nation to win the ODI World Cup because India will host the 13th edition of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup in 2023.

In their opening game in 2023, The Men in Blue will face Sri Lanka. The series, which will take place in the first half of January, will feature three T20 Internationals and the same number of ODIs. On January 10, 12, and 15, respectively, Guwahati, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram will host the 50-over match, while Mumbai, Pune, Rajkot, and Mumbai will host the three games in the shortest format on January 3, 5, and 7.

On Tuesday, India released the lineups for the two white-ball tournaments. Prior to replacing Rohit Sharma as the team's vice captain in ODIs, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the team in T20 Internationals. The T20I series roster does not include Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, or Rohit. When India and Sri Lanka last faced off in a T20I series in February 2022, India easily won all three games, but Sri Lanka responded by defeating Rohit Sharma's team in the Super 4 of the Asia Cup T20 competition in September.

T20I series schedule

1st T20I, Mumbai (January 3)

2nd T20I, Pune (January 5)

3rd T20I, Rajkot (January 7)

Live Streaming Details

The first T20I of the three will start at 7:00 p.m. IST, and the first ODI will start at 1:30 p.m. IST. The games will be live-streamed and televised on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Network, respectively.

India’s T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.