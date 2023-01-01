Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcome 2023 in Dubai, share pictures of ROMANTIC dinner - Check

Former India captain Virat Kohli took a rest from the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka at home in order to celebrate some quality time with his wife actress Anushka Sharma on New Year's eve. The power couple is on a short trip to Dubai and they are expected to return ahead of India vs Sri Lanka ODI series. Virat shared photos of his romantic dinner with his wife on Instagram where the couple can be seen looking absolutely stunning. Virat can be seen in an all-white outfit while Anushka is looking hot in an all-black dress. Virat wrote in the caption, '2023' with a red heart.

Earlier, Kohli and his family saw the last sunrise of 2022. The cricketer posted the picture of the last sunriser of 2022 on his Instagram handle. He wrote: "To the last sunrise of 2022".

Virat had an average 2022 as far as his cricket is concerned. He had a poor first half of 2022 as he struggled in IPL and then in England. He then took a long break from cricket, of about a month, and then came back afresh in the Asia Cup where he smashed many runs, including a hundred against Afghanistan, which was also his first international hundred in 3 years. He took his good form to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia and finished as the leading run-scorer in the tournament with a total of 296 runs. The highlight of the World Cup was his 82-run unbeaten knock vs Pakistan which took India to a come-from-behind win.

Kohli finished 2022 with low scores in 2 Tests vs Bangladesh but he will hope to come good in an important year like 2023 with World Test Championship final at stake and also the World Cup 2023 which is to be held in India later.