IND VS SL

IND vs SL T20Is: HUGE Blow To Sri Lanka As Another Key Bowler Ruled Out Due To Injury

Sri Lanka have two key bowlers ruled out of the series.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 25, 2024, 06:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sri Lanka fast bowler Nuwan Thushara has been ruled out due to injury from the 3-match T20I series against India. The pacer has picked up a finger injury during training. The injury is on his non-bowling hand but severe enough to rule him out. Thushara would have brought some IPL experience with him as well as he played for the Mumbai Indians in the 2024 season.

In the T20 World Cup 2024, Thushara was the leading wicket-taker for Sri Lanka and his absence will be felt in the squad. (Big Blow For Sri Lanka Ahead Of T20 Series Against India As Their Highest Wicket-Taker Vs India Ruled Out Due To Injury- Details Here)

(More to follow)

