IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Big blow for Team India, Ravindra Jadeja gets injured

Jadeja is also a doubtful starter for the ODI series against West Indies starting on Friday. 

Last Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 11:39 PM IST

After opener KL Rahul tested positive for Covid-19, Team India received yet another blow as all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is also a doubtful starter for the ODI series against West Indies starting on Friday. It has been learnt that Jadeja, named vice-captain for the three-match ODI series, has a niggle on his knee and medical advice is being sought to determine the extent of the seriousness of his injury. It is understood that the 33-year-old could be rested for the entire ODI series as a precaution to not aggravate his injury, supposedly on his left knee. The allrounder could be fit for the five-match T20I series that follow the three ODIs. The ODIs, all to be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, are scheduled for July 22, 24 and 27.

The development has led the national selectors and the team management into thinking whether they have to name a deputy. There is a chance that there may not be an announcement and the decision on the vice-captaincy could be left to coach Rahul Dravid to decide on the spot. The other seniors in the ODI squad are Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal.

ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

T20Is squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

