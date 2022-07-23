India beat West Indies in a thrilling contest in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Friday. Men in Blue defeated the host by three runs to claim a 1-0 lead in the series. After the match, former West Indies captain and legendary batsman Brian Lara visited India's dressing room. India captain Shikhar Dhawan was the first one to meet Windies great along with Yuzvendra Chahal. India's newly appointed vice-captain Shreyas Iyer then joined the conversation. Three Indian stars had a brief conversation with Lara. India head coach Rahul Dravid also clicked a photo with West Indies great.

"'Look who came visiting the #TeamIndia dressing room. The legendary Brian Charles Lara! #WIvIND | @BrianLara," BCCI posted on its Twitter account. "Two Legends, One Frame! #TeamIndia | #WIvIND, " BCCI wrote in the caption of Dravid and Lara's photo.

Meanwhile, in the first ODI, India posted a massive 308/7 in their first innings. Half-centuries from captain Shikhar Dhawan (97), Shubman Gill (64) and Shreyas Iyer (54) were extremely instrumental in taking the Men in Blue to a huge score. Gudakesh Motie was the pick of the bowlers with 2/54 in ten overs. In chase of 309, half-centuries from Kyle Mayers (75) and Brandon King (54) helped Windies stay alive in the game. In the end, Akeal Hosein (32*) and Romario Shepherd (39*) almost took their side across the finishing line, but Indian bowlers held their nerves to seal a thrilling three-run win. Mohammed Siraj was the best bowler for India, with 2/57 in ten overs. He held his composure in the final over and did not allow the Windies to reach the target.

Put to bat first by WI, India was off to a fine start. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill hit the Caribbean bowlers all over the park, finding the gaps intelligently. Gill scored his maiden fifty, while Dhawan reached the landmark for the 36th time in his career. The duo put on a 119-run stand which was broken due to an unfortunate run out of Gill for 64.

Shreyas Iyer was the next man up on the crease and put on a 94-run stand with Shikhar Dhawan. Dhawan fell three runs short of his century when Motie dismissed him with assistance from Shamarh Brooks. Motie soon got the wicket of Shreyas Iyer and India was at 230/3. Suryakumar Yadav (13) and wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson (12) fell early and West Indies made a small comeback in the game with these two quick scalps. With score reading 252/5, Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel put on a 42-run stand, before the pacer Alzarri Joseph clean bowled them for 27 and 21 respectively. At the end of their 50 overs, India scored 308/7, with Shardul Thakur (7*) and Siraj (1*).