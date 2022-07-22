IND vs WI 1st ODI Weather Prediction: The upcoming ODIs between the two sides will be opportunity for India to test its bench again. With Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul missing, the fringe players will get valuable game time. West Indies came to India for three ODIs and as many T20s in February and the two teams meet again for a total of eight limited overs games (five T20s). In a T20 World Cup year, ODIs anyway assume less significance but players who will be getting the opportunity in the absence of senior players would be eager to make an impact.

Dhawan, who plays only the ODI format, will lead India for the second time in his career with regular captain Rohit Sharma rested from the series. Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli have also been rested. The England series showed that it is tough for anyone who doesn’t play at the highest level regularly. Dhawan, who is known for his consistency, looked far from his best. It will be interesting to see who opens alongside Dhawan in the series-opener. There are plenty of options in Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Expect Gill to be given the opportunity as he is more senior to Gaikwad in terms of international exposure. Also, Sanju Samson is a part of the squad and at some stage he will be given a run too.

Weather Prediction:

The match is set to take place at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad. The weather app Accuweather tells that it will be sunny throughout the day but there will be a shower for one hour at some point in the day. The cloud will continue to float over Trinidad, and the conditions might also be windy, giving bowlers a good chance to take wickets.