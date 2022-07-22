NewsCricket
IND VS WI 1ST ODI WEATHER PREDICTION

IND vs WI 1st ODI Weather Prediction: Will rain affect the match today in Port of Spain, Trinidad?

Check latest weather update in Port of Spain, Trinidad where the 1st India vs West Indies will take place. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 12:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IND vs WI 1st ODI Weather Prediction: Will rain affect the match today in Port of Spain, Trinidad?

IND vs WI 1st ODI Weather Prediction: The upcoming ODIs between the two sides will be opportunity for India to test its bench again. With Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul missing, the fringe players will get valuable game time.  West Indies came to India for three ODIs and as many T20s in February and the two teams meet again for a total of eight limited overs games (five T20s). In a T20 World Cup year, ODIs anyway assume less significance but players who will be getting the opportunity in the absence of senior players would be eager to make an impact.

Dhawan, who plays only the ODI format, will lead India for the second time in his career with regular captain Rohit Sharma rested from the series. Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli have also been rested. The England series showed that it is tough for anyone who doesn’t play at the highest level regularly. Dhawan, who is known for his consistency, looked far from his best. It will be interesting to see who opens alongside Dhawan in the series-opener. There are plenty of options in Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Expect Gill to be given the opportunity as he is more senior to Gaikwad in terms of international exposure. Also, Sanju Samson is a part of the squad and at some stage he will be given a run too. 

Weather Prediction:

The match is set to take place at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad. The weather app Accuweather tells that it will be sunny throughout the day but there will be a shower for one hour at some point in the day. The cloud will continue to float over Trinidad, and the conditions might also be windy, giving bowlers a good chance to take wickets. 

IND vs WI 1st ODI Weather PredictionIND vs WI 1st ODIInd Vs WIIndia vs West Indies 2022India vs West Indies 2022 1st ODI

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is China plotting against India via Bhutan?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Interesting anecdote about Rashtrapati Bhavan
DNA Video
DNA: Whom did Nehru want to make the first President of India?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Journey from Mayurbhanj to Rashtrapati Bhavan
DNA Video
DNA: The untold story of President Droupadi Murmu
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Meaning of Droupadi Murmu becoming President of India?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Understand the chronology of cross voting
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes 15th President of India
DNA Video
DNA: 99% of world's population forced to breathe poisonous air, says report
DNA Video
DNA: Ocean warns humans over increasing garbage?