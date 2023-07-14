Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal Caught Abusing West Indies Player, Virat Kohli's Reaction Goes Viral

Yashasvi Jaiswal made a remarkable entry into international cricket during the latest season of the IPL, establishing himself as one of the most promising talents of the future. His outstanding performances in the 2023 IPL earned him a spot in India's squad for the West Indies tour, where he was entrusted with opening India's innings in the first Test. However, despite his typically calm and composed demeanour, the 21-year-old Jaiswal unexpectedly lost his temper on the second day of the West Indies vs. India Test, using abusive language in Hindi towards a Caribbean bowler.

In his dream debut in the Test series, Jaiswal opened the innings for India alongside captain Rohit Sharma. However, the young batsman's display of frustration shocked everyone as he directed abusive remarks in Hindi towards West Indies bowler Kemar Roach. The stump microphone caught Jaiswal uttering, "Hatt na.... saamne se" while he was batting with former Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Despite the controversial incident, Jaiswal made a grand entrance into international cricket with a scintillating performance, asserting his presence in the game. The Rajasthan Royals star became the third Indian opener to score a century in his debut Test, joining the ranks of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. Jaiswal reached the milestone in 215 balls while partnering with Sharma, who departed after contributing 103 runs to their formidable 229-run partnership.

At the end of the second day's play at Windsor Park in Dominica, the young opener remained unbeaten at 143 runs off 350 deliveries. The legendary Indian batsman, Virat Kohli, accompanied him with an unbeaten score of 36 runs off 96 balls. It was an eventful day filled with both Jaiswal's on-field brilliance and his uncharacteristic outburst, capturing the attention of cricket fans worldwide.

As Jaiswal's career progresses, it remains to be seen how he manages his emotions and maintains his composure in high-pressure situations. While his talent and potential are undeniable, his recent display of frustration serves as a reminder that even the most promising athletes can be prone to emotional outbursts. As he continues to mature as a cricketer, it is crucial for Jaiswal to channel his emotions constructively and uphold the spirit of the game, leaving a positive impact on his career and the teams he represents.