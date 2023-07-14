Watch: Shahnawaz Dahani's Firey Spell To Take 5-Wicket Haul In PAK A vs NEP A Game In ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023

In the ACC Men's Emerging Cup, Shahnawaz Dahani's exceptional bowling performance stole the spotlight as he decimated Nepal's top order, propelling Pakistan A to a thrilling victory. Dahani's five-wicket haul showcased his immense talent and set the stage for a nail-biting finish that had fans on the edge of their seats.

After Nepal won the toss and elected to bat, their hopes quickly faded as Dahani wreaked havoc on their top-order batsmen. With precision and skill, Dahani claimed the crucial wickets of Nepal's top three batters in quick succession, leaving the opposition reeling at 39-6 inside 10 overs. It seemed like an insurmountable challenge for Nepal, until Sompal Kami stepped up to the plate.

Sompal's resilient innings of 75 off 101 balls breathed new life into Nepal's innings. With determination and composure, he displayed his prowess as a right-handed batter, smashing boundaries and hitting maximums to steer his team towards a competitive total. However, Dahani once again showcased his bowling brilliance by dismissing Sompal in the end, securing his five-wicket haul and leaving Nepal with a challenging task of defending their score.

Pakistan A's chase of 180 runs was far from smooth sailing, as wickets fell at regular intervals, thanks to some disciplined bowling from Nepal. However, Kamran Ghulam's unbeaten 21-ball 21 injected new hope into the Pakistani side. With just six balls remaining, Pakistan A required 14 runs for victory, with captain Mohammad Haris and Mohammad Wasim Jr. at the crease. Under immense pressure, Haris and Wasim Jr. displayed nerves of steel, showcasing remarkable composure and determination.