IND vs WI 2022: THESE two spinners set to join Team India ahead of T20Is

India's premier spinner Kuldeep Yadav and youngster Ravi Bishnoi are all set to join the Indian T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against West Indies. The first T20I is scheduled to take place on July 29 at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on Friday. Kuldeep was part of the Indian squad for the South Africa series but he suffered an injury during a net session. Kuldeep was in rehab at the NCA Banglore along with KL Rahul who also was recovering from a groin injury. Ravi on the other hand was part of India's squad for South Africa and England series for the shortest format of the game as Yuzvendra Chahal was back in the squad.

Kuldeep posted a photo of himself along with the bags with the caption, "See you soon Caribbean Can't wait to join my teammates and get going." Ravi as well posted a story on Instagram. India opener KL Rahul who tested positive last week is doubtful for the T20I series. Captain Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant and others will join the squad from England. R Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik and Harshal Patel are also set to join T20I squad.

India’s squad for 5 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

India vs West Indies T20I schedule

July 29, 2022- West Indies vs India 1st T20I - Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad - 8 PM

Aug 1, 2022 - West Indies vs India 2nd T20I - Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts - 8 PM

Aug 2, 2022 - West Indies vs India 3rd T20I - Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts - 8 PM

Aug 6, 2022 - West Indies vs India 4th T20I - Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida - 8 PM

Aug 7, 2022 - West Indies vs India 5th T20I - Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida - 8 PM