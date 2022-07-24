Stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan will again look to make a statement as the Indian team, made up of fringe players, take on the West Indies in the second ODI on Sunday.

Having won the first game by three runs, another victory will give India a successive ODI series win in the Caribbean.

Be it Dhawan and comeback man Shubman Gill's aggressive opening stand, or Mohammad Siraj's emergence as the leader of the bowling attack in the absence of the experienced Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, India ticked all the boxes on Friday to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

From last-over heroics in the 1st #WIvIND ODI courtesy @mdsirajofficial to rocking some dance moves ft @ShreyasIyer15, presenting a fun interview that oozes swag - by @28anand



Full interview https://t.co/tau2J3GcBh #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/4rou4918Zi — BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2022

Meanwhile, with the series on the line, the West Indies would look to put an end to their losing streak in ODIs which has now stretched to seven matches, including a 0-3 loss to Bangladesh in the preceding rubber.

The series is not part of the ICC World Cup Super League, and the West Indies have an opportunity to play without the pressure of the standings.

The last time India toured the West Indies for an ODI series, the Men in Blue emerged 2-0 victors, with one match washed out due to rain.

Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell and Jayden Seales

Match Details

When will the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be played on Sunday (July 24).

Where will the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

What time will the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match start?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will start at 7 PM IST.

How can I watch the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be telecast on DD Sports in India.

How can I follow the live streaming of the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be streamed live on Fancode website and app.