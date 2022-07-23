NewsCricket
Team India pulled off a remarkable win in the 1st ODI vs West Indies in Port of Spain in Trinidad on Friday (July 22). The Indian team, led by Shikhar Dhawan, managed to defend their total of 308/7, with Mohammed Siraj bowling a terrific last over. There were many heroes in the match, including Shikhar Dhawan, who smashed a 99-ball 97 to take the team to a good total. Dhawan's slow approach has been criticised but it is also true that it paved the way to India's 300-plus score. Not to forget, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer too struck fifties to ensure the runs kept coming for India. The only worry for Team India is their middle order which did not step up on the day or India could have even touched the 350-run mark easily. Making his return to the side, all eyes will be on Sanju Samson but he failed yet again, scoring just 12 in the end. 

But due to Samson's good glovework, he is expected to be a part of the playing XI in the 2nd ODI as well. Other failures in 1st ODI like Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda too are expected to get a game. Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal bowled well too, and they are the best spinners in the squad right now, so expect them to play as well. Siraj and Shardul Thakur were among wickets so dropping them would be trying to fix something which is not broken. 

The only player who could be replaced in the 2nd ODI is pacer Prasidh Krishna, who had a bad outing in the 1st ODI, leaking 62 runs while picking no wicket. He could make way for young Arshdeep Singh, who had impressed everyone in England with his skills. He brings another angle with his left-arm pace, adding variety as well. It will not be surprising that India makes this one change in the 2nd ODI vs West Indies set to take place in Queen's Park Oval at Port of Spain, Trinidad on July 24 (Sunday).  

