IND vs WI 1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan is 'DISSAPOINTED' despite win in series-opener - here's why

Shikhar Dhawan, who is leading Team India for the ODI series against West Indies, scored a brilliant knock of 97 in the match, which also earned him the 'Man of the Match' award. 

Following his side's thrilling three-run win over West Indies in the first ODI, Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan expressed disappointment of not being able to score a century. Brilliant half-centuries from Kyle Mayers and Brandon King went in vain as West Indies succumbed to a painful three-run defeat to India in the first ODI of three-match series here at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Friday (July 22).

Dhawan scored a brilliant knock of 97 in the match, which also earned him the 'Man of the Match' award. 

"Disappointed not to get the 100, but it was a good effort by the team. We got a good score in the end. There were nerves in the end and did not expect it to turn that way. We kept our cool and one small change in the end where we pushed the fine leg back and that really helped us. The discussion was to use the bigger side as much as we can and we want to keep on learning and make ourselves better for the rest of the competition," said Dhawan in a post-match presentation.

With this victory, India has a 1-0 lead in the series. Fans were treated to a thrilling game of cricket. India posted a massive 308/7 in their first innings. Half-centuries from captain Shikhar Dhawan (97), Shubman Gill (64) and Shreyas Iyer (54) were extremely instrumental in taking the Men in Blue to a huge score. Gudakesh Motie was the pick of the bowlers with 2/54 in ten overs.

In chase of 309, half-centuries from Kyle Mayers (75) and Brandon King (54) helped Windies stay alive in the game. In the end, Akeal Hosein (32*) and Romario Shepherd (39*) almost took their side across the finishing line, but Indian bowlers held their nerves to seal a thrilling three-run win.

Mohammed Siraj was the best bowler for India, with 2/57 in ten overs. He held his composure and did not allow the Windies to reach the target when they were just 15 runs away from it in the final over. India and West Indies will square off in the second ODI on Sunday (July 24).

