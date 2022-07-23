Team India captain for the ODIs vs West Indies Shikhar Dhawan played well for his 97 that came off 99 balls at Port of Spain in Trinidad in the first of the three ODIs. India won the 1st ODI by a small margin of 3 runs in what turned out to be a close encounter. It was all thanks to superb effort from Mohammed Siraj and Sanju Samson that India could pull off the thriller in the final over of the match. But Dhawan's 97 was equally important to take the side to a good total of 308/7 in 50 overs. However, his knock or rather the pace of it has not impressed former Indian batter Ajay Jadeja, who feels Dhawan is not a part of Rohit Sharma's aggressive brand of cricket.

"If you get a weak bowling attack that what else can be better than that. Regarding Shikhar Dhawan I am totally confused. What is he doing here? 6 months back he was dropped. India moved on to KL Rahul and some of the younger players. Then suddenly he was made the captain in the Sri Lanka tour last year. Then again he was left out, then was taken to England. So what are they thinking?" asked Jadeja to selectors and Indian team management.

"And if he is part of India's thought process than captain Rohit Sharma said that we will play an aggressive brand of cricket. He is definitely not part of it," said Jadeja.

Not to forget, Dhawan is no more part of the T20 scheme of things. He was not picked in the T20 World Cup squad last year and this year too he remains out of selectors' radar. He had lost his place in the Test side a long time ago and the 50-over is the only format the opener plays these days.