IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma kicks ball in anger after Bhuvneshwar Kumar drops Rovman Powell’s catch – watch VIRAL video

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is known for his calm attitude but on Friday, fans saw the other side of the ‘Hitman’ as he lost his cool after Bhuvneshwar Kumar dropped a catch during the second T20I against West Indies on Friday (February 18) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The incident took place in the 16th over which was bowled by Bhuvneshwar. On the penultimate delivery of the over, Rovman Powell, who was smashing bowlers all over the field, top-edged a short delivery, and Bhuvi came underneath to take what was a relatively simple return catch. The pacer also stopped Rohit and Rishabh Pant to come near him but in the end, he dropped a dolly.

With the game getting close, 34-year-old Rohit couldn’t hide his frustration after the dropped catch as he kicked the ball in frustration and ended up conceding an extra run as the West Indies batters ran for the overthrow. Here’s the video of the incident:

Talking about the match, Powell played a whirlwind innings of 36-ball 68* to almost take the visitors over the line.

In the chase of 187, Nicholas Pooran (62) and Powell slammed powerful shots and kept West Indies in hunt for their first win on the tour of India. However, with 29 needed off the last two overs, Bhuvneshwar and Harshal Patel kept their calm to leave West Indies in a so close yet so far situation, losing by eight runs.

With this win, India has gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and the final T20I will be played on Sunday at the Eden Gardens.