हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs West Indies

IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Rishabh Pant REVEALS why he was happy watching Rovman Powell thrashing Team India bowlers

Rovman Powell almost took West Indies over the victory line with his unbeaten 36-ball 68 which included 4 fours and 5 sixes.

India vs WI 2nd T20I: Rishabh Pant REVEALS why he was happy watching Rovman Powell thrashing Team India bowlers
Rovman Powell in action during 2nd T20I against India (Source: Twitter)

West Indies batter Rovman Powell turned on his beast mode in the second T20I against India on Friday (February 18) as he played a whirlwind innings of 36-ball 68 to almost take the visitors over the line.

In the chase of 187, Nicholas Pooran (62) and Powell slammed powerful shots and kept West Indies in hunt for their first win on the tour of India. While Pooran departed in the penultimate over, Powell remained unbeaten having smashed 4 fours and 5 sixes.

But with 29 needed off the last two overs, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel kept their calm to leave West Indies in a so close yet so far situation, losing by eight runs.

Meanwhile, Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant revealed that he was happy to see Powell smash India bowlers all over the park because the Windies batter will play for his team – Delhi Capitals, in the upcoming IPL 2022.

"I think Powell was hitting bullets out there. But in the back of my mind I was happy as well because he will be playing for Delhi Capitals," said Pant in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Notably, in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, Powell was picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.8 crores. The team is captained by Pant.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant was adjudged player of the match as he was one of the integral architects with the bat for India to post an impressive 186 in the first innings with an unbeaten 52 off just 28 balls.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs West IndiesRishabh PantRovman PowellDelhi Capitals
Next
Story

India vs WI 2nd T20I: Rishabh Pant REVEALS why he was happy watching Rovman Powell thrashing Team India bowlers

Must Watch

PT11M10S

DNA: Foreign vaccine companies were blackmailing India