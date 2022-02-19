India vs WI 2nd T20I: Rishabh Pant REVEALS why he was happy watching Rovman Powell thrashing Team India bowlers

West Indies batter Rovman Powell turned on his beast mode in the second T20I against India on Friday (February 18) as he played a whirlwind innings of 36-ball 68 to almost take the visitors over the line.

In the chase of 187, Nicholas Pooran (62) and Powell slammed powerful shots and kept West Indies in hunt for their first win on the tour of India. While Pooran departed in the penultimate over, Powell remained unbeaten having smashed 4 fours and 5 sixes.

But with 29 needed off the last two overs, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel kept their calm to leave West Indies in a so close yet so far situation, losing by eight runs.

Rovman Powell Against spin in T20 career:

77 inns 714 runs average 23.03 SR 115 Against spin in 2022:

5 inns 81 runs average 40.50 SR 155 He has gone away and worked on his deficiency against spin and it has not only elevated his overall confidence but his game as well. — Nikhil Uttamchandani (@NikUttam) February 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant revealed that he was happy to see Powell smash India bowlers all over the park because the Windies batter will play for his team – Delhi Capitals, in the upcoming IPL 2022.

"I think Powell was hitting bullets out there. But in the back of my mind I was happy as well because he will be playing for Delhi Capitals," said Pant in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Notably, in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, Powell was picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.8 crores. The team is captained by Pant.

Rovman Powell sold to Delhi Capitals at 2.80cr. He's a great power hitter. pic.twitter.com/cm6MoMYTYn — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant was adjudged player of the match as he was one of the integral architects with the bat for India to post an impressive 186 in the first innings with an unbeaten 52 off just 28 balls.