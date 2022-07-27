A ruthless Indian team is unlikely to take its foot off the pedal as it aims to top up a world-record winning feat with another clean sweep against the West Indies on Wednesday (July 27). India created a world record on Sunday by sealing their 12th consecutive series win in the ODI format against the West Indies – the most against a team.

In this backdrop, head coach Rahul Dravid might be tempted to try out some of his reserve players but he will have to maintain a fine balance between keeping the momentum and testing his bench strength. In the batting department, it is unlikely that Ruturaj Gaikwad would be preferred over Shubman Gill, who after two innings of 64 and 43 would not like to sit out.

Gaikwad had got a full South Africa series where he looked distinctly uncomfortable against quality pace. While his IPL credentials have kept him in the mix, chances of Indian cricket establishment investing in him on short term basis look dim. Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson have also hit the straps with fifties in last game and Suryakumar Yadav is not expected to cool his heels at the expense of Ishan Kishan despite his twin failures in the first two games.

Kishan is seen as a timer of the ball who can use the Powerplay overs well by hitting over the in-field. He isn’t a power hitter who can force the pace after 35th over and hence Samson is a better option despite him being a left hander.

Ravindra Jadeja as the designated vice captain was the first choice all-rounder in this series before he was ruled out of the first two games due to a knee niggle. It is still not certain whether Jadeja will be available for the final game as Axar Patel after his match-winning knock of 64 in the second game could feel hard done by.

However if Dhawan wants two play two left-arm spinners, then Yuzvendra Chahal could be asked to rest but that will be at the cost of sacrificing variety in bowling attack.

Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell and Jayden Seales.

Match Details

When will the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match be played?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be played on Wednesday (July 27).

Where will the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match be played?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

What time will the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match start?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will start at 7 PM IST.

How can I watch India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be available on DD Sports channel in India.

How can I follow the live streaming of the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be streamed live on Fancode website and app.