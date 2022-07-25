Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian cricket team defeated West Indies by two wickets to claim an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The series win over Nicholas Pooran’s WI side was Team India’s 12th consecutive series win, breaking record of 11 ODI series wins in a row set by the Pakistan cricket team.

Team India chased down 312 runs to win thanks to a brilliant 64 not out off 35 balls by all-rounder Axar Patel. After the win in the second ODI, Dhawan shared a video of Indian team’s celebrations from the dressing room in the Queen’s Park Oval stadium in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Dhawan posted a clip of the celebration and captioned it as: “Talent wins game but teamwork and intelligence wins championship! Kudos to team for the amazing face-off!”

Here is the viral video of Team India’s celebration from the dressing room…

Talent wins game but teamwork and intelligence wins championship! Kudos to team for the amazing face-off! #IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/jMZOjWiTN6 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 25, 2022

“Boys are learning. Thanks to the support staff as well. They have been doing a tremendous job. It was a great feeling when I scored a 100 in my 100th ODI game. I would want to congratulate Hope for doing the same,” Dhawan said at the post-match presentation.

Axar Patel smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 35-ball 64, his maiden ODI fifty, as India scripted a sensational series-clinching two-wicket win over the West Indies in the second game here.

Set a stiff target of 312, the visitors were down to 205 for five in 38.4 overs but Patel revived India's chase with his six-hitting prowess to take the visitors home with two balls to spare on Sunday.

Needing six off last three balls, Patel clobbered Kyle Mayers straight over the bowlers head for a six as India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Patel smashed five sixes and three fours in his unconquered innings and added 51 off 33 balls with Deepak Hooda (33) to keep India in the hunt.

This was after Shreyas Iyer (63) and Sanju Samson (54) tried to take the chase deep with well-paced fifties.

Earlier, opting to bat, Shai Hope produced a masterclass 135-ball 117, while skipper Nicholas Pooran showed his big-hitting prowess with six maximums and one four during his 74 off 77 balls as West Indies posted an impressive 311 for six.

In reply, Shubman Gill (43) looked in good touch as he hit five boundaries during his 49-ball innings to give India a decent start but captain Shikhar Dhawan (13) found the going tough at the other end.

(with PTI inputs)