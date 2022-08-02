After the news of the match being delayed by one hour, the India vs West Indies 3rd T2OI match's toss took place at 9:00 PM IST. Skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Warner Park on Tuesday (August 2).

In the 2nd T20I, the match was delayed twice due to various reasons and fans were not pleased with it. However, West Indies won the second match by 5 wickets with Obed McCoy taking 6/17 to level the series at 1-1 after India had won the first match. (IND vs WI 2nd T20I: 'International cricket h ya gully?', Fans angry as match gets delayed for second time, check reacts HERE)

India captain Rohit Sharma said he will continue to back young bowlers and give them opportunities to showcase their skills at crunch moments of a game. Rohit’s comments came in the backdrop of his decision to bring in Avesh Khan (1/31 from 2.2 overs) to bowl the last over of the low-scoring second T20I instead of the more experienced Bhuvneswar Kumar (0/12 from 2 overs).

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas(w), Rovman Powell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy