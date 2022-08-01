First the match was delayed by 2 hours due to the players not receiving their luggage on time. First it was delayed to 10PM (IST) with 9:30 PM as toss time. Shockingly, it has been delayed again and scheduled for 11PM (IST). Neither BCCI or Windies cricket social media handles have updated of second delayed news till now, but the livestreaming site Fancode for the India tour of West Indies 2022 have stated, "It is now supposed to start at 11 PM, which means the toss should be at 10:30PM. It will still be a 20 over game."

Fans were not pleased with the match getting delayed twice and took social media expressing some angry reactions.

Checkout the trolls and reactions here...

@cricketaakash@rjraunac@BCCI@ICC



IND vs wi ye international match hai ki Gally cricket match abhi tak koi player's nahi pahuche ground par — Hasan Dawar (@HasanDawar66) August 1, 2022

Match end time will be match start time, just because of stupid luggage. Zomato could deliver in 30 minutes flat.#IndvsWI — Manoj Funny (@Manoj49151909) August 1, 2022

Talking about the previous T20I fixture, India outplayed West Indies not only in all three departments of the game, but also in terms of playing eleven combination. India opted for three spinners in Ravi Bishnoi, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja while West Indies played just one spinner in Akeal Hosein.

Eventually, Bishnoi, Ashwin and Jadeja shared five wickets between themselves as they exposed West Indies batting issues in terms of facing spin while left-arm spinner Hosein took 1-14 in his four overs. Apart from this, West Indies also erred in ground fielding and allowed Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik to play critical knocks with the bat. (IND vs WI 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction)

Thanks to Sharma and Karthik, India continued with their aggressive batting template in T20Is, posting 190 batting first. But they will need to sort out who opens the batting with Sharma in absence of KL Rahul, as India sprung a surprise by promoting Suryakumar Yadav to open the batting with Rishabh Pant, who opened in two matches against England, slotted in middle-order.

WI vs IND Probable Playing XI

West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh