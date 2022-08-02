Rohit Sharma-led Team India will take on Nicholas Pooran's West Indies side in the third game of the five-match T20I series at Warner Park in St Kitts on Tuesday. Ever since the Indian team reached St Kitts they are landing in trouble one after the other. First, their lunges had not reached even at the time when the match was supposed to take place. Then the players had to wear each other's jerseys and play the game. India lost the 2nd T20I in the last over and now ahead of the 3rd game the weather report is not pleasing for the Indian squad. The players will have to face extreme heat and humidity during the third T20I.

#TeamIndia put up a solid fight but it was the West Indies who won the second #WIvIND T20I.



We will look to bounce back in the third T20I.



Scorecard https://t.co/C7ggEOTWOe pic.twitter.com/OnWLKEBiov — BCCI (@BCCI) August 1, 2022

Weather Report of St Kitts on Tuesday

The playing conditions are extremely challenging as the temperature will rise to the 32-degree Celsius mark. The weather will be hottest around 1 PM and the players will find it difficult to keep themselves hydrated. Humidity will be around the mid and high-60s. The wind speed will be at 32km/h which might help to ease things for the cricketers. Dew would have played a big role but as it is a morning game there is nothing to worry about.

Pitch Report

Warner Park in St Kitts has been a low-scoring ground in T20Is so far. The highest total at the stadium witnessed so far is 182. The average 1st innings total at the stadium in T20Is is 119 while the 2nd innings total is just 93. The stadium has hosted 10 T20Is so far.

Full Squads

West Indies Squad: Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Devon Thomas, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Hayden Walsh

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda