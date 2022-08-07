World No 1 India beat West Indies in the 4th T20I of the five-match series to seal the series in Florida, taking an unassailable 3-1 lead. Men in Blue beat Windies by 59 runs on Saturday (August 6) with an all-round show. With this win, India have now recorded their fifth consecutive T20I series victory against West Indies. Not to forget, it is also India's 13th consecutive series win vs the group of island nations across formats in international cricket.

There were plenty of stars for India in this game. Earlier, Windies won the toss and had opted to bowl. Indian captain Rohit Sharma paved the way for a big score with a 16-ball 33 while Suryakumar Yadav smashed a quickfire 24. Rishabh Pant was the highest scorer for the team with 31-ball 44 that included 6 fours. Sanju Samson stroked a beautiful 30 off 23 balls that included 2 boundaries and 1 six each. India, in the end, put on 191/5 in their alloted 20 overs.

Windies started the chase well but lost opener Brandon King in just the 2nd over of the innings. They were going strong despite losing wickets till about the half of the chase after which the team lost momentum and continued to lose wickets as well. India bowled the home team out for 132 in just 19.1 overs, with Arshdeep Singh picking 3 wickets. It was, however, Avesh Khan who got the Player of the Match award for his spell of 2 for 17 from 4 overs.

India now play the 5th and last T20 of the series at the same venue to end the series. Rohit Sharma's men will be eyeing a 4-1 finish while they would like to give other players a go in the final game of the series. India will next feature in T20s in Asia Cup which kickstarts on August 27 in UAE.