Suryakumar Yadav produced an eye-catching moment in the 4th T20I bet India and West Indies on Saturday (August 6), as he opened the batting with skipper Rohit Sharma. Surya, who's currently the world's 2nd best T20 international batter behind Pakistan's Babar Azam, smashed a six inside the power-play with a helicopter shot (MS Dhoni's signature shot).

After West Indies won the toss, India were asked to bat first with Rohit and Surya giving India a fiery start. The right-handed duo gathered a partnership of 53 runs in just 28 balls to get India get flying start in the 4th T20I of the 5-match series against the West Indies.

Checkout Suryakumar Yadav's helicopter shot in the video below...

Rohit Sharma and SuryaKumar Yadav scored 25 runs in an over against Obed McCoy.#WIvsIND #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/ZxuJqe6M1i — CRICKET VIDEOS (@Abdullah__Neaz) August 6, 2022

The fact that McCoy has been West Indies' highest wicket-taker in the series was more shocking when Suryakumar smacked him over square for a six with a helicopter shot. The Windies bowler ended up giving 25 runs in that over against India.

Suryakumar Yadav has taken the opportunity to open the innings in the T20I series against the West Indies with both hands. The Mumbai Indians (MI) batter smashed a quickfire fifty in the third T20I to help India seal the game and take 2-1 lead in the series. It was the first time in T20Is that Surya had opened and he has been a success so far. However, he has opened for more than one season for Mumbai Indians in the past and was successful in that stint as well.