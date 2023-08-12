After facing consecutive defeats, Team India made a triumphant comeback in the third T20I against West Indies. Their resurgence is crucial to maintain momentum and revive their chances in the ongoing five-match series, which currently stands at 2-1 in favor of West Indies. The upcoming fourth T20I, set for August 12, presents a must-win scenario for India. The exhilarating 20-over showdown is slated to unfold at the esteemed Central Broward Regional Park situated in Lauderhill, Florida. Notably, the series has witnessed predominantly low scores so far, highlighting the bowlers' prowess in shaping the contests.

In the riveting third T20I clash, West Indies took the crease first and managed to compile a total of 159 runs within the stipulated 20 overs. While this might seem like a modest target, India's opening partnership faltered early on. Yet, the dynamic duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma orchestrated an impressive recovery, stitching together an 87-run partnership that effectively rejuvenated India's competitive stance. Captain Hardik Pandya emerged as the hero, steering India towards victory with a resounding six off Rovman Powell's delivery in the penultimate over.

Pitch Report: In contrast to typical West Indies pitches, the playing surface at Central Broward Regional Park leans in favour of batsmen. Past encounters have shown its propensity to assist run-scoring, as evidenced by India's commanding total of 188 runs during a T20I match here in 2022. However, the pitch's intriguing dual nature also affords spinners a chance to thrive while offering initial opportunities for fast bowlers to exploit swing and seam movement with the new ball.

Weather Report: Lauderhill's weather forecast for August 12 points to predominantly cloudy skies, with a 40 percent chance of precipitation. Despite this, the second T20I encounter between India and West Indies is anticipated to proceed unhindered by inclement conditions. Temperatures are anticipated to hover between 27 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a humidity range of 72 to 84 percent. Wind speeds during the gripping 20-over showdown are projected to be in the range of 15 to 19 km/h.

As the excitement builds for the upcoming fourth T20I clash, Team India finds itself in a critical juncture. Eager to build upon their recent victory, the team's performance will be pivotal in determining the series outcome. The electrifying setting of Central Broward Regional Park, coupled with the intriguing pitch and weather dynamics, promises an enthralling cricket spectacle that fans around the world eagerly anticipate.

India vs West Indies 4th T20I Full Squads:

India Full Squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies Full Squad: Rovman Powell (c), Kyle Mayers (vc), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas