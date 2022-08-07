NewsCricket
IND vs WI 5th T20 2022 LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to watch India vs West Indies LIVE in India

IND vs WI 5th T20 LIVE Streaming Details: Check When and Where to watch Rohit Sharma-led Team India face Nicholas Pooran’s West Indies Cricket Match LIVE.

 

Team India will take on West Indies in the fifth and final T20 vs West Indies in Florida today. Rohit Sharma's men won the fourth game just yersterday and today they take on Nicholas Pooran's side again. Arshdeep Singh`s three-wicket haul helped India to defeat West Indies by 59 runs at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Saturday.

Pacer Arshdeep Singh bagged three wickets, while Avesh Khan, Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi all picked up two wickets each as West Indies were bundled out for 132.Chasing 192, West Indies got off to a bad start as they lost their opener, Brandon King, on 18 runs on board. In the fourth over Devon Thomas fell prey to Avesh Khan after scoring just one run.West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran and middle-order batter Rovman Powell top-scored for the Windies with 24 runs each, while five West Indies players were sent back to the pavilion with single-digit scores.

Earlier put into bat, Rishabh Pant and captain Rohit Sharma failed to play big knocks but made useful contributions to guide India to 191 for 5. Axar Patel smashed some big shots towards the end to remain unbeaten on 20 off 8 deliveries. Sanju Samson played a calm knock of 30 not out off 23 balls. Hosts` left-arm fast bowler Obed McCoy was proved to be the most expensive bowler for West Indies in T20Is. 

When will India vs West Indies 5th T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies 5th T20I match will be played on Sunday (August 7).

Where will India vs West Indies 5th T20I match be played?

India vs West Indies 5th T20I match will be played at Central Broward Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.

What time will India vs West Indies 5th T20I match start?

The India vs West Indies 5th T20I match will start at 8:00 PM IST.

How to watch India vs West Indies 5th T20I match live?

The India vs West Indies 5th T20I match will not be available on TV in India.

How to watch India vs West Indies 5th T20I live streaming online?

India vs West Indies 5th T20I match will be streamed live on Fan code website and app.

