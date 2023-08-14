Blame Game In Indian Camp After LOSING First International Series To West Indies In 17 Years

Indian fans will wake up to read a shocking news. That India have been beaten by West Indies in the fifth and last T20I to also lose the series 3-2, at Florida. This is the first series loss for Hardik Pandya as captain since he took over the leadership role of the T20 national side last year at the end of the World Cup. West Indies chased down the target of 166 in just 18 overs and with eight wickets intact. This was a dominant display on top-class, all-round T20 cricketer from the West Indian, who had failed to qualify for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

The loss is a wake-up call to India who need to still understand the tricks of the format internationally. With the series loss, India failed to make a 3-0 on the tour of West Indies. They had won the Tests 1-0, ODIs 2-1 earlier.



#TeamIndia put in a fight but it was West Indies who won the fifth & final T20I to win the series 3-2.#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/19KVS0MBHJ — BCCI (@BCCI) August 13, 2023

Hardik Pandya, India captain, took the majority of the blame for the loss in 5th T20I upon himself, saying he could not help the team chase down the target. "We lost the momentum when I came in and couldn't capitalize on the situation. I believe we gonna challenge ourselves. We try to get better," said Hardik. The India captain tried to look at the 'positive side' of the loss, saying 'losing is good at times'.

"We don't need to explain much. I know how the boys are within the group. We have enough time to figure out. Losing is good at times. On the positive side, we have done a lot of learnings. The boys showed character. Credit to them. They kept coming and tried something new. It is part of the process. It is what I feel at that moment," said Hardik, at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Hardik said that every youngster who is coming in is showing character and looking at the future, this is a good thing. Hardik also thanked the fans for showing up in big numbers.

Earlier, after winning the toss, India hit 165 for 9 thanks to 61 off 45 balls from Suryakumar Yadav's bat while others failed to put up a good show. Romario Shepherd was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4 for 31.